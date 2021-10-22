DeFo, Jonathan Taylor and Areas of Concern for 49ers, Colts in Week 7

1st Down: Key Stat Worth Noting Heading into Week 7

@KeianaMartinTV: Red Zone Efficiency and Third Down Conversions

I'll point out a positive and a negative. A positive – while the 49ers last three games might tell a different story, San Francisco has managed to be quite efficient when in the red zone – actually, preforming better than almost the entire league. When in the red zone, the 49ers are scoring on just under 91 percent of their drives, the second-best mark behind only the New Orleans Saints (92.86 percent). And those scores aren't just field goals, the 49ers are actually crossing the goal line.

Now on the contrary, the team has struggled to make it into the red zone as their third down conversions have been an area of much needed improvement. Through five games, the unit has converted on just 35 percent of their third downs, ranking 25th in the league. Sustaining drives has been a point of emphasis for the offense coming out of the Bye. Sunday offers the 49ers an opportunity to get back on track against Indy's 22nd-ranked third down defense who sits 31st in stopping opponents in the red zone.

@JJStankevitz: Ball Security

Carson Wentz led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 12 games last year with the Philadelphia Eagles. This year? He has one interception in six games and the lowest interception rate (0.5 percent) in the league. And only Wentz and Tom Brady have just one "turnover-worthy play" as graded by Pro Football Focus among quarterbacks who've started every one of their team's games so far.

His reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis is off to a strong start, with that emphasis on ball security and decision-making paying off in a big way.

And it hasn't been because Wentz has been timid. Over the last three weeks — as the ankles he sprained in Week 2 healed — Wentz has started to engineer the kind of explosive plays Reich saw him have in 2016 and 2017 with the Eagles. Wentz completed passes of 51 and 52 yards in the Colts Week 6 win over the Houston Texans, and adding in Jonathan Taylor's 83-yard run, they became only the second team in the NFL this season to have three plays of 50+ yards in a game.

So Wentz is generating explosive plays and taking care of the football. That's a winning combination — even if the Colts record is 2-4 right now.

2nd Down: Areas of Concern Heading into Sunday night.

@KeianaMartinTV: Can the 49ers Offense Finally Get into a Rhythm?

For the most part, San Francisco's defense has done its job and gave the offense plenty of opportunities to win the 49ers these last three games. Needless to say, the unit has come up short a handful of times, in particular, failing to sustain drives. "Identity" has been a word that's been thrown around the last few weeks, and the hope is that the team has a refreshed and refocused mindset coming off of the Bye. Left tackle Trent Williams said the 49ers "list of wrongs is not that long," but by the same token have been costly. San Francisco's offense currently sits in the middle of the road in a number of categories, including a 14th-ranked rushing offense that's averaging a modest 4.3 yards per carry.

The ground game has always been a staple of the 49ers offense and rediscovering its explosiveness could be key in the unit's success, especially in what's expected to be a muddy matchup on Sunday. If the 49ers can get their rushing attack back on track, San Francisco can return to helping out its defense and get back to playing complementary football.

@JJStankevitz: Colts Passing Defense

The Colts were dealt a gut-punch this week when second-year safety Julian Blackmon suffered a torn Achilles during Wednesday's practice. Blackmon was coming into his own over the last few weeks as a run defender, and his ballhawking skills are highly regarded among his teammates.

Without Blackmon, the Colts could turn to veteran Andrew Sendejo, special teams All-Pro George Odum or 2017 second round pick Josh Jones, the latter of whom was signed to the practice squad this week. But the Colts pass defense has already been an area of concern this season — only the Detroit Lions entered Week 7 allowing a higher passer rating allowed than the Colts (111.2). And the Colts are 27th in the NFL with 94 pressures generated, per PFF, so they're not getting after opposing quarterbacks enough to help out the back end of the defense, too.