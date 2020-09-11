Deebo Samuel Ruled OUT, Brandon Aiyuk Questionable Heading into Season Opener vs. Cardinals

Sep 11, 2020 at 04:01 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The 49ers released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, as San Francisco will be without their breakout second-year receiver. Deebo Samuel (foot) was activated from the Non-Football Injury list last weekend with the hopes of being available in the Week 1 divisional matchup. Instead, the wide receiver was ruled OUT for Sunday, in addition to cornerback Jason Verrett﻿.

Neither Verrett or Samuel appeared in practice this week. Verrett, who was in competition for a starting job at right cornerback, is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during last week's series of practices. No word yet on whether Emmanuel Moseley or Ahkello Witherspoon will get the start on Sunday.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and offensive lineman Ben Garland both returned to practice this week after being sidelined with varying ailments. Aiyuk missed multiple sessions while returning from a hamstring injury, while Garland has worked his way back from an ankle injury. Both Aiyuk and Garland were ruled Questionable ahead of Sunday's contest. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team may consider promoting players from the team's 16-man practice squad by Saturday's 1 p.m. PT deadline, given both players' status.

With Santa Clara's Air Quality Index exceeding 150 due to the recent California wildfires, Tevin Coleman did not practice on Friday. The running back has the sickle-cell trait, which can cause complications in conjunction with the Bay Area's unhealthy air quality. Shanahan said Coleman's availability for Sunday's contest will be a personal decision. The 49ers and the NFL have and will continue to monitor the air quality in Santa Clara ahead of Sunday's tilt.

As for the Cardinals, offensive lineman Josh Jones was ruled OUT with an ankle injury. Additionally, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

--

Kickoff for Sunday's contest is set for 1:25 p.m. PT. For all the ways to watch, stream and listen on Sunday, including getting ready for kickoff with pregame programming, click here. For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.

