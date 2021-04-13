Daniel Brunskill Signs One-Year Tender; 49ers Waive TE Chase Harrell

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill has signed his one-year tender. Brunskill was tendered a one-year contract on March 12, 2021. The team also waived TE Chase Harrell, who signed a Reserve/Future contract with San Francisco on January 6, 2021.
