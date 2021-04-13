Presented by

Daniel Brunskill Signs One-Year Tender; 49ers Waive TE Chase Harrell

Apr 13, 2021 at 03:38 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that exclusive rights free agent OL ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ has signed his one-year tender. Brunskill was tendered a one-year contract on March 12, 2021. The team also waived TE ﻿Chase Harrell﻿, who signed a Reserve/Future contract with San Francisco on January 6, 2021.

