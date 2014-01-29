Colin Kaepernick to Co-host Award Show

Jan 29, 2014 at 07:57 AM
Colin Kaepernick will join forces with his playoff adversary, Cam Newton, to host the Cartoon Network's fourth annual "Hall of Game Awards."

The network announced the news on Wednesday.

The news is OUT! NFL's Colin Kaepernick & Cam Newton will host the 2014 #HallOfGame Awards on 2/17 @ 7/6c!Go vote NOW!http://t.co/da2D3RWjhQ — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) January 29, 2014

"I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with Cam as host this year," Kaepernick said in a press release from the network. "We've both made appearances at past shows, but taking over as hosts? Let's just say we're going to take it to another level."

Kaepernick is currently in New York and is set to appear on the NFL's annual postseason award show, "Honors." The show will air Saturday night at 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

