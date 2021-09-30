Morning Report: Lance Lone 1st Round QB to Earn 'A' Grade in Week 3

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 30.
New and Notable
Grading 2021 NFL Rookie QBs
During the 2021 NFL Draft, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round. From the first-overall pick to No. 15, these all five rookie quarterbacks saw game action in Week 3. But how did they perform? CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin evaluated their performances, grading Trey Lance with the only passing grade. Here's what Benjamin had to say:
"This is kind of a cheap 'A' considering Lance saw all of three snaps in the 49ers close loss to the Packers. But this is his role with San Francisco right now: Red-zone runner. There's certainly an argument to be made that his athleticism would expand the 49ers offense under center, where some fans are eager to ride his upside over the safe, if unspectacular, resume of Jimmy Garoppolo. As purely a situational player, however, he's doing his job on key downs."
CBS Sports Week 3 Rookie QB Grades
- Round 1, Pick 1: Trevor Lawrence - D+
- Round 1, Pick 2: Zach Wilson - D
- Round 1, Pick 3: Trey Lance - A
- Round 1, Pick 11: Justin Fields - D
- Round 1, Pick 15: Mac Jones - D+
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed CB Buster Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst.
Skrine (5-9, 187) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18) and Chicago Bears (2019-20), he has appeared in 151 games (92 starts) and registered 545 tackles, 85 passes defensed, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks.
Mitch Wishnowsky Earns First-Career NFC Special Teams Player of the Month Honor
San Francisco's former fourth-round punter is living up to his draft position. In Week 2, Mitch Wishnowsky earned his second-career NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after his noteworthy outing against the Eagles where he notched two punts that pinned Philadelphia inside their own 10 yard line, neither resulting in points, and finished the day with five punts for 226 yards (45.2 average) with three landing inside the 20.
To close out the first three weeks of the NFL season, Wishnowsky's efforts have been recognized across the league as the punter has been named NFC Player of the Month, the first such honor of his career.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 3, 1995
Midway through the third quarter of a 10-10 tie with the Buffalo Bills, linebackers Lee Woodall and Gary Plummer altered the 49ers season.
In a game with serious playoff implications, both clubs entered Candlestick Park with 8-4 records. The 49ers held a slight edge over the 7-5 Atlanta Falcons in the NFC West. A loss to the Bills would put their postseason plans in jeopardy.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.