CBS Sports Names Two 49ers Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2018

Colbert is coming off of a stellar rookie campaign. The seventh-round gem filled in for the injured Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt and was named a starter by Week 10. He amassed 30 total tackles, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a rookie. Colbert's emergence led to Ward's move from free safety back to cornerback this offseason. Here's Prisco's outlook on the 49ers late-round find:

Prisco: "Colbert is a player that other coaches kept mentioning to me late last season as a potential big-time starter. He came on strong for the 49ers last season as a 2017 seventh-round pick. Colbert's big-hitting ability showed up in the run game – his nickname is "The Punisher" – but he also has the ability to play well in coverage. With Colbert's emergence after Jimmie Ward went down with an injury, the plan now is to give Ward some reps at corner this year. That speaks volumes about a seventh-round rookie. Keep an eye on this thumper out of the University of Miami."