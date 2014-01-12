Carlos Rogers Inactive for 49ers-Panthers Matchup

Jan 12, 2014 at 12:41 AM

The 49ers will play Sunday without one of their starting cornerbacks, while the Panthers have at their disposal one of their starting wide receivers.

San Francisco's Carlos Rogers was deemed inactive, while Carolina's Steve Smith was slated to play when the team's final rosters were revealed 90 minutes prior to kickoff of their NFC Divisional playoff game in Charlotte.

Rogers (hamstring), who also missed the NFC Wild Card postseason opener, did not practice this week. Like Rogers, Smith (knee) was listed as questionable.

VIEW: Injury Report

Cornerbacks Tarell Brown, Tramaine Brock, Perrish Cox and perhaps Eric Wright will have to pick up the slack in the 49ers secondary.

San Francisco announced the following inactive players:

CB Carlos Rogers

TE Derek Carrier

LB Nick Moody

LG Ryan Seymour

DT Quinton Dial

LG Joe Looney

WR Jon Baldwin

Carolina announced the following inactive players:

WR Tavarres King

WR Marvin McNutt

CB Josh Norman

RB Jonathan Stewart

LB Dan Connor

OT Travis Bond

DE Wes Horton

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

