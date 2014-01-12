Carlos Rogers Inactive for 49ers-Panthers Matchup

The 49ers will play Sunday without one of their starting cornerbacks, while the Panthers have at their disposal one of their starting wide receivers.
San Francisco's Carlos Rogers was deemed inactive, while Carolina's Steve Smith was slated to play when the team's final rosters were revealed 90 minutes prior to kickoff of their NFC Divisional playoff game in Charlotte.
Rogers (hamstring), who also missed the NFC Wild Card postseason opener, did not practice this week. Like Rogers, Smith (knee) was listed as questionable.
VIEW: Injury Report
Cornerbacks Tarell Brown, Tramaine Brock, Perrish Cox and perhaps Eric Wright will have to pick up the slack in the 49ers secondary.
San Francisco announced the following inactive players:
CB Carlos Rogers
TE Derek Carrier
LB Nick Moody
LG Ryan Seymour
DT Quinton Dial
LG Joe Looney
WR Jon Baldwin
Carolina announced the following inactive players:
WR Tavarres King
WR Marvin McNutt
CB Josh Norman
RB Jonathan Stewart
LB Dan Connor
OT Travis Bond
DE Wes Horton