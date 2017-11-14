Carlos Hyde, C.J. Beathard Nominated as FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week

Beathard came off of his best game of the season in the 49ers 31-21 victory over the Giants. He racked up 288 passing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.5 yards per attempt.

Hyde added to the 49ers offense with 98 yards on the ground, including two runs of 15 yards or more for an average of 5.8 yards per carry. Hyde's performance ranks fourth-best among running backs with at least 10 carries in Week 10. Of his 98 rushing yards, 84 came after contact and he forced a total of three missed tackles. This is Hyde's second nomination of the season following his 124-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.