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Carlos Hyde, C.J. Beathard Nominated as FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week

Nov 14, 2017 at 05:00 AM
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Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers racked up 474 yards in total offense against the New York Giants and their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

C.J. Beathard and Pierre Garçon have been recognized as two of the NFL's top performing quarterbacks and running backs in FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week.

Beathard came off of his best game of the season in the 49ers 31-21 victory over the Giants. He racked up 288 passing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.5 yards per attempt.

Hyde added to the 49ers offense with 98 yards on the ground, including two runs of 15 yards or more for an average of 5.8 yards per carry. Hyde's performance ranks fourth-best among running backs with at least 10 carries in Week 10. Of his 98 rushing yards, 84 came after contact and he forced a total of three missed tackles. This is Hyde's second nomination of the season following his 124-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Quarterbacks Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams), Case Keenum (Minnesota Vikings) and running backs Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) and Alvin Kamara (Saints) are the other nominees for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 10.

To cast your vote for Hyde and Beathard, visit NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter using #AirandGround and the nominee's last name.

There is no limit on votes. Voting for this week's winners is open until Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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