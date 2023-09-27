Cardinals vs. 49ers Matchup Preview with Craig Grialou | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:37 - Biggest takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals win over the Dallas Cowboys
- 3:01 - Cardinals run game vs. the 49ers defense
- 4:12 - New faces on the Cardinals to look out for
- 5:46 - How QB Brock Purdy is preparing for the Cardinals
- 6:59 - How Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is preparing for the 49ers offense
- 8:58 - Keys to success for the Cardinals
- 10:01 - Keys to success for the 49ers
