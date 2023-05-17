BTS of the Draft and Rookie Minicamp with Ji'Ayir Brown | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:30 - Announcing the latest updates on the 49ers 2023 preseason schedule
- 2:18 - The story behind the 49ers picking Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft
- 4:55 - Brown shares his draft day experience
- 6:00 - Discussing how 49ers personnel and coaching staff got to know Brown
- 8:00 - Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks shares how Brown impressed during the draft process
- 8:50 - How does Brown fit into the 49ers 2023 defensive unit?
- 10:20 - How Brown can follow in the footsteps of safety Talanoa Hufanga
- 11:55 - Previewing what's to come for the rest of the 49ers offseason training
