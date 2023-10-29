Brock Purdy Active vs. Bengals; Trent Williams OUT for #CINvsSF

Quarterback Brock Purdy cleared the league's concussion protocol on Saturday and will suit up for the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The sophomore QB's status was a huge question mark throughout the course of the week after suffering a concussion on "Monday Night Football," however, Purdy made quick progress through the NFL's five-phase protocol.

He missed the team's first practice of the week before returning to the field as a limited participant in Thursday and Friday's workouts. Purdy entered the weekend as questionable along with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who has been working through an ankle injury he sustained against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. He also rejoined the team for the final two practice sessions of the week but will be sidelined for a second-straight game.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was an expected inactive for Sunday's matchup due to a hairline fracture in his shoulder he suffered versus the Browns. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the hope is he can return to game action following the Bye week.

"He's doing good. It is a little hairline fracture in his shoulder," Shanahan said. "We've got to wait for that to heal. He's healthy enough everywhere else, so he is conditioning and working out, doing well."

Here's a look at the Week 8 inactives: