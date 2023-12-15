Breaking Down Week 15 vs. the Cardinals with Craig Grialou  | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Arizona Cardinals digital content coordinator Craig Grialou:
- 1:36 - Grialou shares latest updates on Arizona Cardinals
- 2:40 - Pallares discusses the 49ers "week by week" mindset
- 4:12 - Pallares on QB Brock Purdy's recent performance
- 5:24 - Grialou on what to expect from QB Kyler Murray
- 6:45 - Grialou previews the matchup between the 49ers D-line vs. the Cardinals O-line
- 7:54 - Pallares highlights S Ji'Ayir Brown and CB Ambry Thomas stepping up for the defense
- 9:35 - Bold predictions for #SFvsAZ
