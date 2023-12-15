Breaking Down Week 15 vs. the Cardinals with Craig Grialou  | 1st & 10

Dec 15, 2023 at 09:10 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Arizona Cardinals digital content coordinator Craig Grialou:

  • 1:36 - Grialou shares latest updates on Arizona Cardinals
  • 2:40 - Pallares discusses the 49ers "week by week" mindset
  • 4:12 - Pallares on QB Brock Purdy's recent performance
  • 5:24 - Grialou on what to expect from QB Kyler Murray
  • 6:45 - Grialou previews the matchup between the 49ers D-line vs. the Cardinals O-line
  • 7:54 - Pallares highlights S Ji'Ayir Brown and CB Ambry Thomas stepping up for the defense
  • 9:35 - Bold predictions for #SFvsAZ

Related Links

49ers Players Get Ready for the Team’s Week 15 Matchup in Arizona

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Related Content

news

NFC Standings and Previewing the Arizona Cardinals with Carlos Ramirez | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers current No. 1 NFC seeding and the biggest matchups to watch in the 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 game with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Highlights and Award Nominations from the 49ers 28-16 Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks, injury updates and FedEx weekly award nominees on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Gould Retirement and 49ers-Seahawks Breakdown with David Lomardi | 1st & 10

Learn more about K Robbie Gould's retirement and the biggest matchups to watch in the Seahawks-49ers Week 14 game with the Athletic's David Lombardi on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Injury Updates and Seahawks Preview with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers Week 13 matchup and preview the Seahawks-49ers game with Seahawks senior digital media reporter John Boyle on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

HOF Semifinalists Breakdown and 49ers-Eagles Updates with Matt Maiocco | 1st & 10

Learn more about the three 49ers modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and preview the 49ers-Eagles matchup with Matt Maiocco on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Eagles Week 13 Matchup with Chris McPherson | 1st & 10

Learn more about the recent history between the Eagles and 49ers, key matchups to watch in Week 13 and injury updates on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Week 12 Win and NFC Standings with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from Thursday night's win over the Seahawks and current conference and division standings with Larry Krueger on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers Thanksgiving Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the most memorable moments and game-changing plays from the 49ers 31-13 Thanksgiving night win over the Seahawks Thanksgiving on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving Clash with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest matchups to watch in Week 12 and the Thanksgiving history between the 49ers and Seahawks with Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Win Over Tampa Bay and Hufanga Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers victory over the Buccaneers and the latest update on the injury to S Talanoa Hufanga on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Buccaneers vs. 49ers with Matt Barrows | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injury updates and biggest matchups to watch in the Buccaneers-49ers contest with Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
