Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Hits 21 MPH, Chris Doleman's Legacy, 49ers PREP Lower Body Workout

Brandon Aiyuk Posts Workout Video
The 49ers 25th-overall draft pick posted a workout montage on his Instagram. During the workout, which featured drills on the field catching balls along with time in the gym, Brandon Aiyuk hit 21 mph on the treadmill. According to Next Gen Stats, at 21 mph Aiyuk would have been among the fastest ball carriers during the 2019 season.
Steve Mariucci Reflects on Chris Doleman's Legacy
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci reflects on Hall of Famer and former 49ers defensive end Chris Doleman's legacy on and off the field. Doleman passed away earlier this year after battling glioblastoma, a type of cancer that occurs in the brain or spinal cord. May is recognized as Brain Cancer Awareness Month with May 27 hosting National Gray Day to bring awareness to the symptoms of brain cancer and to support those affected. Learn more about brain cancer and how to reduce your risk of cancer at NFL.com/crucialcatch.
5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Lower Body
The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. 49ers PREP coordinator Ryan Dillard shows us how to strengthen your lower body by focusing on areas such as balance, explosive power, glutes, core and leg muscle. Click here to get started or visit 49ers.com/prepstartsnow for more exercises.
Circuit
Jump Squats
Single Leg Glute Bridge
Mountain Climbers
Alternating Jump Lunges
Calf Raises