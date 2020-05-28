Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Hits 21 MPH, Chris Doleman's Legacy, 49ers PREP Lower Body Workout

Steve Mariucci Reflects on Chris Doleman's Legacy

NFL Network's Steve Mariucci reflects on Hall of Famer and former 49ers defensive end Chris Doleman's legacy on and off the field. Doleman passed away earlier this year after battling glioblastoma, a type of cancer that occurs in the brain or spinal cord. May is recognized as Brain Cancer Awareness Month with May 27 hosting National Gray Day to bring awareness to the symptoms of brain cancer and to support those affected. Learn more about brain cancer and how to reduce your risk of cancer at NFL.com/crucialcatch.