Three Bengals Players to Watch for in Week 14

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing their battle on the road, preparing to take on the 7-5 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. With a .750, the 49ers hold the highest winning percentage against the Bengals of any NFL franchise. Although the two teams have a Super Bowl-laden history, there is a sense of unfamiliarity as they're a team San Francisco has only met 16 times. Something the Bengals have in common with the 49ers is their drive to get back into the win column after a tough loss. Last week, Cincinnati fell 41-22 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite the loss, the Bengals have been a dominant team throughout the season and sit second in their division and sixth in the AFC standings.

"The Bengals are very talented, just as a group. Probably one of the most talented groups we'll see," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "They've done a really good job of acquiring talent and adding true playmakers."

The 49ers strength will be tested in their head-to-head matchup against the Bengals, as neither team in Sunday's contest can afford another loss for their record. A short-handed 49ers team must find ways to capitalize against Cincinnati as they look to remain relevant in their own respective postseason push.

In advance of Sunday's game, here's a list of three Bengals "playmakers" the 49ers will need to keep eyes on:

WR Tee Higgins

Higgins' performance has not only become an essential aspect of the Bengals offense but also a competitive force around the league. After posting 100-plus yards in back-to-back games against the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, Higgins leads all wide receivers in the NFL with an 89.9 Pro Football Focus grade over the last two weeks.