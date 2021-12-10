Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Bengals in Week 14

Dec 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM

For the second-consecutive week, the 49ers will head back on the road in their bid to stay relevant in NFC playoff consideration. The team will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, December 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: CBS

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel
  • Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta
  • Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Bengals matchup will be available via local CBS stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 16

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 12-4

49ers Away Record vs. the Bengals: 49ers lead the series 5-2

First Meeting: 9/29/74, Bengals won 21-3

Last Meeting: 9/15/19, 49ers won 41-17

BENGALS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Zac Taylor

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan

Defensive Coordinator: Lou Anarumo

Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Darrin Simmons

Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Running Back: Joe Mixon

Wide Receiver: Tee Higgins

Defensive Tackle: D.J. Reader

Safety: Vonn Bell

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Bengals Injury Report

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

