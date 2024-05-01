 Skip to main content
Answering 2024 NFL Draft Questions from the Faithful | 1st & 10

May 01, 2024 at 02:00 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:50 - Which draft pick are you most excited to see in action this year?
  • 3:40 - Did anything surprise you about this year's draft class?
  • 6:18 - How would you grade this draft class?
  • 6:50 - What was your favorite moment from this year's draft?
  • 8:45 - What's next on the offseason schedule?
  • 10:34 - When will we know the 2024 schedule?

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Terrell Lloyd 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Terrell Lloyd throughout the 2023 season.

news

Pre-Draft Mailbag Discussing Draft Trade Potential and Position Needs | 1st & 10

Listen in as Briana McDonald and Lindsey Pallares answer mailbag questions from the Faithful ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Matt Barrows Shares Latest Mock Draft Picks and Purdy's Offseason Work | 1st & 10

Learn more about the Brock Purdy's offseason heroics, 49ers potential first round moves and a recap of San Francisco's draft picks with Matt Barrows of "The Athletic" on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Jennifer Lee Chan Talks 49ers Draft Strategy and Mock Draft Predictions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the talent of the 2024 draft class, what qualities the 49ers look for in prospects and draft predictions with Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Matt Maiocco Details Trent Taylor Signing and Offers Mock Draft Predictions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest wide receiver addition, positions of need and expert draft predictions with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

David Lombardi Talks Mock Draft Picks and Brock Purdy Offseason Plans | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the start of the 49ers offseason workout program, Brock Purdy's youth football camp and mock draft projections with The Athletic's David Lombardi on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Ryan Retires, 49ers Add Two More Free Agents and Mock Draft Trends | 1st & 10

Learn more about the latest free agency moves, Logan Ryan's retirement and mock draft projections on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Strengths of the 2024 Draft Class and Projections for the 49ers 1st Round Pick | 1st & 10

Learn more about the strongest position groups in the 2024 draft class vs. 49ers player needs and expert predictions for the 49ers first round draft pick on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Kittle, Ward Injury Updates, Rule Changes and More from the NFL Annual Meeting | 1st & 10

Learn more about the rule changes coming out of the NFL Annual League Meeting, 49ers injury updates and a free agency evaluation from general manager John Lynch on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Leonard Floyd Lands in the Bay, Netflix's 'Receiver' Reveal and More | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers second wave of free agency signings, the reveal of Netflix's "Receiver" featuring TE George Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel Sr. and the 49ers remaining roster needs on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

First Wave of Free Agent Signings and 49ers Roster Moves | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest free agent signings, contract extensions and player departures on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the Combine, Front Office Moves and Draft Approach | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest updates from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the team's current draft pick breakdown and approach to a first-round pick on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
