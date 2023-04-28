Analyzing Draft Day 1 Moves Around the NFC West | 1st & 10

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:30 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • It was a quiet night for the 49ers who are not slated to pick until late in the third round, but elsewhere in the NFC West, new talent was added to the rosters of the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.
  • Tune in for a breakdown of the trades within the division from Round 1 and a recap of the characteristics San Francisco looks for in its draft picks.

