Analyzing Draft Day 1 Moves Around the NFC West | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or where ever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- It was a quiet night for the 49ers who are not slated to pick until late in the third round, but elsewhere in the NFC West, new talent was added to the rosters of the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.
- Tune in for a breakdown of the trades within the division from Round 1 and a recap of the characteristics San Francisco looks for in its draft picks.
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.