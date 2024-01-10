Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class was made during ESPN's "Championship Drive Presented by Allstate," leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 66th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2024, at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with on-campus salutes, their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, and each inductee will receive a custom College Football Hall of Fame ring.

Below is the list of 49ers alumni who were selected for the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024:

Antonio Langham

As a cornerback for the University of Alabama, Langham set a school record for the most interceptions (19) in 1992, which ranks second in SEC history. He also set the Tide records for interceptions returned for a touchdown in a career (three) as well in a single season (two, 1992). He led the Crimson Tide to the 1992 national title and was named a 1993 unanimous First Team All-American.

Langham was selected in the first round (ninth overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and was named the NFL Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association. He played seven years in the NFL, including stints with the Ravens, 49ers and Patriots.

Randy Moss

As a wide receiver for Marshall University, Moss claimed the Biletnikoff Award in 1997, honoring the best wide receiver in the nation while finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was also named a two-time First Team All-American in 1996 and 1997, earned the Vern Smith Award recipient as the conference's MVP in 1997 and was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection (Southern Conference in 1996 and Mid-American Conference in 1997).

Moss was selected in the first round (21st overall) in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and played 14 years in the league with the Raiders, Patriots, Titans and 49ers. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1998 and he was a four-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowl pick. He was the NFL receiving leader five times and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Alex Smith

As a quarterback for the University of Utah, Smith holds school records for career pass efficiency (164.4), career yards per play (7.19), single-season touchdown passes (32 in 2004) and single-season total touchdowns (42 in 2004). He set Utah records for career completion percentage (63.3%, now second), single-season pass efficiency (176.5 in 2004, now second), and career quarterback wins (21, now fourth). Smith finished his career with 389 completions for 5,203 yards and 47 touchdowns, adding 286 rushes for 1,072 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.