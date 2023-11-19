Aaron Banks OUT vs. Buccaneers; Inactives for #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are the healthiest they've been in weeks with just one player out due to an outstanding injury. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks (toe), who was ruled out of the Week 11 contest on Friday, will miss a second-straight game as he works through turf toe. The third-year pro sustained the injury against the Bengals in Week 8, and per head coach Kyle Shanahan, is expected to have a chance at returning in Week 12. The rest of the 49ers inactives are healthy scratches.