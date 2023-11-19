Presented by

Aaron Banks OUT vs. Buccaneers; Inactives for #TBvsSF

Nov 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are the healthiest they've been in weeks with just one player out due to an outstanding injury. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks (toe), who was ruled out of the Week 11 contest on Friday, will miss a second-straight game as he works through turf toe. The third-year pro sustained the injury against the Bengals in Week 8, and per head coach Kyle Shanahan, is expected to have a chance at returning in Week 12. The rest of the 49ers inactives are healthy scratches.

Offensive lineman Nick Zakelj was placed on the Injured Reserve list to start the week, and fellow O-lineman, Corey Luciano (standard elevation) was activated from the team's practice squad. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (knee) was also activated on Saturday afternoon from the Reserve/PUP list. Luter Jr. landed on the list after suffering a knee injury during training camp.

Here's a look at the Week 11 inactives:

49ers

