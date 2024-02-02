A Look Back at the Chiefs-49ers SB LIV Matchup with Tracy Sandler | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Tracy Sandler:
- 1:34 - Insight from 49ers CEO Jed York ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
- 3:22 - Takeaways from the 49ers first practice of Super Bowl prep
- 4:41 - Defensive lineman Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner's takes on the Super Bowl LIV rematch
- 10:21 - Discussing the advantage of cornerback Charvarius Ward's unique perspective as a former Chiefs and current 49ers player
- 11:58 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan's scouting report on Kansas City
- 13:21 - Answering questions directly from the Faithful
