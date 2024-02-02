 Skip to main content
A Look Back at the Chiefs-49ers SB LIV Matchup with Tracy Sandler | 1st & 10

Feb 02, 2024 at 12:49 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Tracy Sandler:

  • 1:34 - Insight from 49ers CEO Jed York ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
  • 3:22 - Takeaways from the 49ers first practice of Super Bowl prep
  • 4:41 - Defensive lineman Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner's takes on the Super Bowl LIV rematch
  • 10:21 - Discussing the advantage of cornerback Charvarius Ward's unique perspective as a former Chiefs and current 49ers player
  • 11:58 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan's scouting report on Kansas City
  • 13:21 - Answering questions directly from the Faithful

49ers Players Begin Super Bowl LVIII Preparations 🏈

View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVIII First Look With Nick Wagoner and 49ers Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest injury updates on George Kittle and Ambry Thomas and get an insider's perspective on the 49ers-Chiefs matchup with ESPN's Nick Wagoner on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
NFC Championship Victory Monday and Recap of 49ers 34-31 Win Over Lions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers historic come-from-behind victory over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game and the team's reaction to their first Super Bowl berth since 2019 on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Michael Vick Breaks Down #DETvsSF NFC Championship Game Matchup | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Associated Press awards finalists and get a breakdown of the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game matchup from Michael Vick on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Previewing the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship with Dannie Rogers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines, injury updates and key matchups to watch in the upcoming 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game with Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Previewing #DETvsSF Matchup, Takeaways from Divisional Round | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Divisional Round victory over the Packers and initial reactions to the NFC Championship Game matchup with the Lions on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
49ers Final Injury Report and Divisional Round Breakdown with Bridget Condon | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers final injury report of the week and preview the key storylines of the Packers-49ers Divisional Round game with NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Packers Prep and Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round with Jennifer Lee Chan | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers game planning for the Green Bay Packers and the team's rivalry throughout the postseason on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Divisional Round Opponent Reaction with Larry Krueger and Packers Preview | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers NFC Divisional Round opponent, the Green Bay Packers, and the takeaways from their upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
AP All-Pro Reveal, Bye Week Injury Updates and NFC Opponent Options | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers seven AP All-Pro selections, the latest from Thursday's Bye week practice and the NFC Wild Card matchups to watch on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Timeline for Armstead Return, Ferrell Injury and NFLPA All-Pro Reveal | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the timelines for return for several 49ers playmakers, the Bye week practice schedule and the NFLPA All-Pro team on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Reviewing the Regular Season Finale, Wild Card Matchups and 2024 Opponents | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Week 18 game vs. the Rams, NFC Wild Card matchups and 2024 opponents on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
