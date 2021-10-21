75 for 75: Tight End Tenacity 

"Our tight end coach [Jon Embree] always says 'don't let one guy tackle you,'" Kittle said in a postgame interview. "That's my mindset. Just try to go through him, try to carry him as far as I can."

The 39-yard pass play coupled with the 15-yard facemask penalty put San Francisco within chip-shot field goal range. Three plays later, kicker ﻿Robbie Gould﻿ booted a game-winning 30-yarder as time expired.

"Once [Kittle] caught it and turned up field and squared the guy up, I didn't know what he was going to do," Garoppolo said. "But I knew [Williams] was in a bad situation."

Garoppolo completed 26-of-35 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. Kittle recorded six catches for 67 yards and one score. More importantly, he earned the everlasting respect of his teammates.

Right tackle ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ said, "It took them to almost rip [Kittle's] neck off to bring him down. I mean, he's the best in the world. You can't really say anything other than that."

In 2019, Kittle was named All-Pro and earned his second Pro Bowl berth after posting 85 catches for 1,053 yards. Kittle's first Pro Bowl selection came in 2018 after he set two 49ers receiving records for tight ends. His 88 receptions that season broke Eric Johnson's previous mark of 82 in 2004, and his 1,377 receiving yards topped a franchise record set by Vernon Davis, who had 965 yards in 2009.

Still, the historic relevance of pulling out a last-second victory at the thunderously noisy Superdome was not lost on the over-exuberant Kittle.