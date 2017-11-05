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6 Takeaways: Cardinals 20 - 49ers 10 in Week 9

Nov 05, 2017 at 08:54 AM

Game Photos: 49ers vs. Cardinals

View photos from the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

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The San Francisco 49ers remain winless after dropping a Week 9 home game to the Arizona Cardinals, 20-10. Arizona led wire-to-wire at Levi® Stadium while riding workhorse running back Adrian Peterson all game long.

Here are Sunday's top takeaways.

**

1.** The Cardinals said during the week that they were going to feed Peterson, and they did just that. Peterson carried the ball a career-high 37 times for 159 yards. He also caught two passes for eight yards and lost one fumble.

2. The story with San Francisco's offense was the same as it's been all season. The 49ers couldn't find consistency while C.J. Beathard was under siege constantly. Beathard was hit 16 times and sacked five times by the Cardinals defense. The rookie still managed 294 passing yards and also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

San Francisco's lone touchdown drive came at the start of the third quarter. The 49ers methodically moved down the field. Beathard initially scored on a 7-yard run, but the play was overturned with the ball being placed at the 2-yard line. Beathard scored two plays later on a 1-yard read option keeper.

Pierre Garçon carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and led 49ers pass catchers with nine receptions for 84 yards. Marquise Goodwin caught two passes for 68 yards, including a 55-yard bomb from Beathard.

3. San Francisco's defense played well overall against Drew Stanton and the Cardinals offense. Eric Reid intercepted Stanton in the end zone for the 49ers first takeaway. The 49ers hit Stanton seven times but didn't get a sack in the game.

Stanton finished with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns. The first score went to Jaron Brown and Jermaine Gresham caught the second. Of note, Arizona's first touchdown drive came after a Kyle Juszczyk fumble was recovered by the Cardinals and returned to San Francisco's 6-yard line. Larry Fitzgerald led the Cardinals with five catches for 70 yards.

4. Injuries continue to decimate the 49ers roster. Juszczyk (neck), Elijah Lee (knee), Cole Hikutini (knee), Trent Taylor (rib) and Jaquiski Tartt (wrist) all left the game and did not return. George Kittle (leg) left briefly and played the rest of the game in noticeable pain.

5. Beathard took a late hit from Antoine Bethea after a fourth-quarter scramble which led to a brawl. Bethea delivered a forearm to Beathard's face as the QB was sliding. Punches were thrown from both sides. Ultimately, Hyde, Haason Reddick and Frostee Rucker were ejected for their participation in the fight.

6. Reuben Foster made his return to action after missing one game with a rib injury. The rookie led San Francisco with 14 total tackles. He did go down with an apparent right leg injury but returned shortly after and didn't appear to be hindered.

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