6 Takeaways: Cardinals 20 - 49ers 10 in Week 9

1.** The Cardinals said during the week that they were going to feed Peterson, and they did just that. Peterson carried the ball a career-high 37 times for 159 yards. He also caught two passes for eight yards and lost one fumble.

2. The story with San Francisco's offense was the same as it's been all season. The 49ers couldn't find consistency while C.J. Beathard was under siege constantly. Beathard was hit 16 times and sacked five times by the Cardinals defense. The rookie still managed 294 passing yards and also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

San Francisco's lone touchdown drive came at the start of the third quarter. The 49ers methodically moved down the field. Beathard initially scored on a 7-yard run, but the play was overturned with the ball being placed at the 2-yard line. Beathard scored two plays later on a 1-yard read option keeper.

Pierre Garçon carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and led 49ers pass catchers with nine receptions for 84 yards. Marquise Goodwin caught two passes for 68 yards, including a 55-yard bomb from Beathard.