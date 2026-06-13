49ers Mourn Passing of Aldon Smith

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith passed away today at the age of 36.

Statement from San Francisco 49ers:

"We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith. Aldon's undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon."

Smith was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the seventh overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. During his career with the 49ers, he appeared in 50 games (30 starts) and registered 152 tackles, 44.0 sacks, five passes defensed, five forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Smith also appeared in eight postseason contests (six starts) and totaled 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

As a rookie in 2011, Smith registered a team-high 14.0 sacks, the second-most by a rookie in a single season in NFL history (since sacks became an official statistic in 1982). A First-Team Associated Press All-Pro in 2012 and 2013 Pro Bowl selection, Smith's 19.5 sacks as a second-year player are the most in a single season in 49ers franchise history. His 33.5 sacks through his first two seasons (2011-12) are the most by any player in their first two seasons.