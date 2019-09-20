5 Key Matchups: 49ers Home Opener vs. Steelers

George Kittle continues to be a threat that defenses will look to neutralize. Through the first two weeks of 2019, Kittle leads the 49ers in receptions (11) and yards (108). The third-year tight end currently posts a 93.1 overall grade per Pro Football Focus which ranks second among tight ends through two weeks. Trying to slow him down will be rookie linebacker Devin Bush. Bush is tied for the Steelers lead in tackles through two games (18). The rookie has played 51 coverage snaps per PFF, and will be a key in trying to slow down the 49ers tight end.