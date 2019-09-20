5 Key Matchups: 49ers Home Opener vs. Steelers

Sep 20, 2019 at 09:39 AM
A5TL0167
Matthew Asher

Digital Media Coordinator

After starting the season 2-0 with back-to-back road wins, the San Francisco 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium in Week 3. San Francisco will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers for first time since Week 2 of the 2015 season. Here are five key matchups that could decide the home opener.

Key-1

Related Links

1. T Mike McGlinchey vs. LB T.J. Watt

With Joe Staley on the mend, Mike McGlinchey will be looked upon to step on the right side of the offensive line. The second-year pro currently hasn't allowed a single sack in 2019. Lining up across from McGlinchey will be Pro Bowl linebacker T.J. Watt. Coming off a 2018 season where he posted 13 sacks and 21 quarterback hits, Watt has recorded one sack and four quarterback hits in two games this season.

Key-2

2. TE George Kittle vs. LB Devin Bush

George Kittle continues to be a threat that defenses will look to neutralize. Through the first two weeks of 2019, Kittle leads the 49ers in receptions (11) and yards (108). The third-year tight end currently posts a 93.1 overall grade per Pro Football Focus which ranks second among tight ends through two weeks. Trying to slow him down will be rookie linebacker Devin Bush. Bush is tied for the Steelers lead in tackles through two games (18). The rookie has played 51 coverage snaps per PFF, and will be a key in trying to slow down the 49ers tight end.

Key-3

3. DL DeForest Buckner vs. OL David DeCastro

DeForest Buckner looked reminiscent of his 2018 campaign in Week 2. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman posted one sack, one tackle and two quarterback hits in the 49ers 41-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Buckner and the rest of the 49ers defensive line will be tasked with limiting quarterback Mason Rudolph in his first-career start. Blocking his path will be two-time All-Pro offensive lineman David DeCastro. DeCastro currently holds an 86.8 pass blocking grade according to PFF and will be pivotal in helping their inexperienced quarterback with a clean pocket.

Key-4

4. CB Richard Sherman vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster

The leader in the 49ers secondary will have his hands full on Sunday. Richard Sherman has had a strong start to his 2019 campaign with nine total tackles, two passes defensed and one interception on through the first two weeks. The nine-year pro will be entrusted with slowing down Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster leads the Steelers in receptions (11) and yards (162). The third-year pro recently became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to reach 2,500 career yards.

Key-5

5. LB Fred Warner vs. TE Vance McDonald

Fred Warner leads the 49ers with 16 total tackles through two weeks. Warner will be in charge of limiting Rudolph's safety valve from a week ago in tight end Vance McDonald. In Week 2 against Seattle, McDonald led the Steelers in receptions (seven) and touchdowns (two). McDonald's contributions were key in the Steelers comeback attempt a week ago.

Watch the 49ers take on the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS.

Related Content

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers Week 5 Win vs. the Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers 37-15 to secure their first road win of the 2022 season.

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 and have now won seven-straight regular season games over their NFC West rivals.

news

Four Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan as 49ers Prepare for 'MNF'

Shanahan provided injury updates, addressed the team's offensive line and gave some insight on what he expects from the Los Angeles Rams in primetime for "Monday Night Football."

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers fell short 11-10 against the Denver Broncos in their Week 3 matchup.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Home Opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers secured their first win of the season, taking down the Seattle Seahawks at home 27-7.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Finale vs. Houston Texans

San Francisco fell short in its preseason finale, dropping Thursday night's contest versus the Houston Texans 17-0.

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Game Versus the Minnesota Vikings

With 27 players sitting out of Saturday night's game, rookies and free agents stepped up in the 49ers 17-7 win over the Vikings.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. the Packers

With the team's preseason opener in the books, here are eight takeaways from Friday's contest vs. the Packers.

news

8 Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Training Camp Report Day

Lynch and Shanahan provided updates on injuries, roster moves and team outlook ahead of the first day of training camp practice.

news

By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Take a look back at the collegiate careers of the 49ers draft class ahead of their first NFL season.

news

5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan Following First Minicamp Practice

Shanahan provided updates on returning players, addressed the center position and highlighted the growth he's seen from the team's young players.

news

49ers Head to NFC Championship on the Efforts of Special Teams, Defense

San Francisco clawed their way to a walk-off victory against the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers.

Advertising