49ers vs. Vikings Gameday Roundup with Gabe Henderson | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Minnesota Vikings on-air talent Gabe Henderson:
- 1:45 - Henderson shares what he's most excited to watch during tonight's "Monday Night Football" contest
- 2:22 - Pallares shares what the 49ers mindset is like heading into the matchup
- 3:38 - Henderson describes the environment at U.S. Bank Stadium
- 4:28 - Discussing the 49ers depth at offensive line and how the team is preparing with T Trent Williams doubtful for the contest
- 5:41 - Detailing the Vikings final game status report
- 6:44 - Sharing the impact TE George Kittle brings to San Francisco's offense
- 8:25 - Discussing the contributions of TE T.J. Hockenson
- 9:58 - Henderson breaks down Minnesota's defensive secondary
