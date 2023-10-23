49ers vs. Vikings Gameday Roundup with Gabe Henderson | 1st & 10

Oct 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Minnesota Vikings on-air talent Gabe Henderson:

  • 1:45 - Henderson shares what he's most excited to watch during tonight's "Monday Night Football" contest
  • 2:22 - Pallares shares what the 49ers mindset is like heading into the matchup
  • 3:38 - Henderson describes the environment at U.S. Bank Stadium
  • 4:28 - Discussing the 49ers depth at offensive line and how the team is preparing with T ﻿Trent Williams﻿ doubtful for the contest
  • 5:41 - Detailing the Vikings final game status report
  • 6:44 - Sharing the impact TE ﻿George Kittle﻿ brings to San Francisco's offense
  • 8:25 - Discussing the contributions of TE T.J. Hockenson
  • 9:58 - Henderson breaks down Minnesota's defensive secondary

Related Links

49ers Players Travel to Minnesota for Week 7 vs. the Vikings

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Minnesota to take on the Vikings presented by United.

TE Brayden Willis, TE George Kittle, Tight End Coach Brian Fleury, Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Jake Tonges, TE Charlie Woerner
1 / 15

TE Brayden Willis, TE George Kittle, Tight End Coach Brian Fleury, Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Jake Tonges, TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 15

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 15

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
4 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
5 / 15

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
6 / 15

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
7 / 15

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
8 / 15

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
9 / 15

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
10 / 15

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
11 / 15

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
12 / 15

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 15

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
14 / 15

WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 15

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Breaking Down Brock Purdy Injury Updates with Adam Copeland | 1st & 10

Learn more about QB Brock Purdy entering the NFL's concussion protocol and preview the Bengals-49ers matchup with KNBR's Adam Copeland on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers 'MNF' Loss and Injuries to Watch in Week 8 | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers primetime defeat, injury updates and the team's condensed Week 8 schedule on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Injury Updates and Tracy Sandler Shares Vikings Scouting Report | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injury updates headed into "MNF" and Fangirl Sports Network's Tracy Sandler shares a Vikings scouting report on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing 49ers vs. Vikings with Tatum Everett | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key storylines of the 49ers vs. Vikings matchup with Vikings on-air talent Tatum Everett on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Week 6 Loss to the Browns  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key takeaways from the 49ers first loss of the 2023 season on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing 49ers vs. Browns with Donte Whitner | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key storylines of the 49ers vs. Browns matchup with NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Dive Into Game Prep for the Browns | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers No. 1 power ranking and the team's latest injury updates as the team prepares for their Week 6 matchup vs. Cleveland on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Shine in 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Dallas Cowboys | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Cowboys vs. 49ers with 'SNF' Analyst Devin McCourty | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key storylines of the Cowboys vs. 49ers matchup with "Sunday Night Football" analyst Devin McCourty on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Dive Into Game Prep for the Cowboys | 1st & 10

Learn more about how historic rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers as the team prepares for their Week 5 matchup with Dallas on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Offense Kicks Into High Gear in Week 4 vs. Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising