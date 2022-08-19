What the 49ers and Vikings Had to Say Ahead of Preseason Matchup

Vikings Quotes

O'Connell on the 49ers defense:

"How they hit blocks, how they attack – when you play a defense like that, every level of the defense, from the front to those great linebackers that they have that's led by Fred Warner. Obviously on the back end, it's an attacking mindset. They're downhill, they're trying to beat double teams, split double teams, they're trying to fill gaps. One man, one gap mentality. And it's different, quite honestly, than some of the other techniques we play against, and then obviously throughout training camp, it's just been different. So we get to feel that in an environment like this where the repercussions aren't on a Sunday at 12 o'clock and you're trying to adjust on the sideline. We now have this inventory of playing against a team like this, that we can circle back on when we do that during the regular season. This will be great tape for us."

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips on 49ers and Shanahan's style of play:

"Kyle has been one of the best play callers in this league for a long time. Their ability to scheme and marry both the run and the pass, they're a very physical front, really on both sides of the ball, so it was a big challenge... Kyle has always been great at scheming guys open and marrying the run in the pass, and the play action pass game has been big for them. They're just a really challenging team overall with both the coaching and the personnel that they have."

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on playing against the 49ers: