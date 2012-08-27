49ers Trim Roster to 75 Players

Aug 27, 2012 at 06:04 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have moved RB Jewel Hampton to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List and LB Darius Fleming to the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. Both players do not count against the 49ers active roster, and will not be eligible to practice until at least the Tuesday following the completion of week six of the NFL schedule.

The team also waived the following 12 players:

FB Cameron Bell
OLB Kourtnei Brown
DT Patrick Butrym
WR Ben Hannula
WR Joe Hastings
DT Matthew Masifilo
CB Cory Nelms
CB Deante' Purvis
TE Joe Sawyer
OL Jason Slowey
K Giorgio Tavecchio
WR Brian Tyms

The 49ers roster currently stands at 75.

