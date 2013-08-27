49ers Trim Roster to 74

Aug 27, 2013 at 05:10 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers have placed defensive tackle Garrett Celek, defensive tackle Quinton Dial, running back Marcus Lattimore, tackle Luke Marquardt and cornerback Eric Wright on the Reserve/NFI List.

The team has also announced that wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Mario Manningham will be placed on the Reserve/PUP List.

Players on both lists do not count against the 49ers active roster, and will not be eligible to practice until at least the Tuesday following the completion of week six of the NFL schedule.

The 49ers have also placed cornerback Chris Culliver on the Injured Reserve List. Defensive tackles Lamar Divens and Lawrence Okoye have been waived/injured.

The 49ers roster currently stands at 74.

