49ers Trade Parys Haralson

The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints. The 49ers will receive an undisclosed 2014 draft choice in return for sending linebacker Parys Haralson to the Saints. Haralson must pass a physical in New Orleans for the trade to be executed.

"Parys has been a consummate professional throughout his seven years as a 49er," said San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke. "His leadership, work ethic and dedication to our organization, and the Bay Area community, have provided a great example for our locker room. We would like to thank Parys for his many contributions on and off the field and wish him the very best."

Originally selected by San Francisco in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft, Haralson has played in 86 games (68 starts). In seven seasons as a 49er, he registered 295 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. His 21.5 career sacks rank tied for fourth among 49ers linebackers since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

A native of Flora, MS, Haralson played collegiately at Tennessee, where he finished his career ranked fifth in school history with 21.0 sacks. As a senior, he earned Second-Team All-SEC honors.

