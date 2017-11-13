49ers Top Performers vs. Giants According to Pro Football Focus

The San Francisco 49ers came away with their first win of the season in Week 10 over the New York Giants, 31-21. Several members of the team provided sparks to help lead the team to victory.
In Pro Football Focus' “Refocused”series, PFF's analysis team broke down the top performances from Sunday's game. Four of the top five contributors in the contest came from members of the 49ers.
Take a look at PFF's top 49ers performers.
Reuben FosterFoster earned the 49ers highest overall grade (89.8). In his 66 defensive snaps, Foster notched 10 tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. Foster was flying all over the field as he recorded four run stops and only allowed two completions in pass coverage. Foster also was awarded the "PFF game ball" for his performance against the Giants.
C.J. Beathard
The rookie quarterback put together a complete performance earning the game's third-highest overall grade (85.7). Beathard completed 19-of-25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He added 15 yards on the ground including an 11-yard touchdown. The rookie's 76 percent completion percentage on Sunday is currently the highest amongst quarterbacks in Week 10.
Pierre GarçonHyde was a tough man to bring down on Sunday as 84 of his 98 rushing yards came after contact. He also forced three missed tackles and posted an overall grade of 75.5. Hyde's best run was a 28-yard sprint up the right sideline on San Francisco's first play from scrimmage.
Eric Reid
He recorded a 81.6 overall grade, the fourth-highest rating in the game and allowed just one pass of at least 10 yards. Reid also recovered a fumble that set up the 49ers first touchdown of the game.
Adrian ColbertIn his first-career start. Adrian Colbert played all 66 snaps and recorded four solo tackles and two passes defended. Colbert earned an overall grade of 77.8.
Trent Brown
Brown returned to his natural position of right tackle after spending Week 9 at left tackle in Joe Staley's absence. Posting a grade of 78.3, Brown was a key anchor on the right side on the 49ers offensive line that didn't allow a sack and helped pave the way for San Francisco's 186 rushing yards.