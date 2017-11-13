49ers Top Performers vs. Giants According to Pro Football Focus

The San Francisco 49ers came away with their first win of the season in Week 10 over the New York Giants, 31-21. Several members of the team provided sparks to help lead the team to victory.

In Pro Football Focus' “Refocused”series, PFF's analysis team broke down the top performances from Sunday's game. Four of the top five contributors in the contest came from members of the 49ers.

Take a look at PFF's top 49ers performers.

Reuben FosterFoster earned the 49ers highest overall grade (89.8). In his 66 defensive snaps, Foster notched 10 tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. Foster was flying all over the field as he recorded four run stops and only allowed two completions in pass coverage. Foster also was awarded the "PFF game ball" for his performance against the Giants.