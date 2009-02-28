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49ers Sign WR Brandon Jones

Feb 27, 2009 at 04:00 PM
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The San Francisco 49ers announced today the signing of WR Brandon Jones as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Jones (6-1, 212) enters his fifth season after originally being drafted in the third round (96th pick overall) of the 2005 Draft by the Tennessee Titans out of the University of Oklahoma. Last season, he played in 16 games with seven starts for the Titans, ranking third on the team with 41 catches and 449 receiving yards to go along with one touchdown. During his four seasons with Tennessee, Jones saw action in 51 games with 27 starts. He has amassed 1,380 receiving yards on 112 receptions (12.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns in his career.

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