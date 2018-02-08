49ers Sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Five-year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

A press conference will be held tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. PT in the auditorium at Levi's® Stadium.

The 49ers originally acquired Garoppolo (6-2, 225) in a trade with the New England Patriots on October 31, 2017. Throughout his four-year career (2014-17), he has played in 23 games (seven starts), completing 183 of 272 passing attempts for 2,250 yards, 12 touchdowns and a passer rating of 99.7.

Garoppolo won each of his first seven starts in the NFL, and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is one of five quarterbacks to win each of their first seven NFL starts since the 1970 merger (Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomczak, Dieter Brock & Daunte Culpepper). His 2,038 passing yards in his first seven starts are the fourth-most among all quarterbacks since 1970.

After joining San Francisco, Garoppolo appeared in six games, starting the team's final five games of the season on his way to becoming the first 49ers quarterback to win each of his first five starts since 1970. In those starts, Garoppolo completed 118 of 176 passing attempts (67.0 percent) for 1,542 yards, six touchdowns and a passer rating of 94.0. His 1,542 passing yards are the most by a quarterback in franchise history in their first five starts with the team and ranks fourth in NFL history among all quarterbacks in their first five starts with a new team since the merger. Garoppolo's passing yardage as the team's full-time starter (Weeks 13-17) ranked third in the NFL over that span (Jameis Winston, TB – 1,548 & Philip Rivers, LAC – 1,567).