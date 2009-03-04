49ers Sign LB Spikes and QB Huard

The San Francisco 49ers announced today the re-signing of LB Takeo Spikes and signing of veteran QB Damon Huard. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Spikes (6-2, 242) enters his 12th NFL season after originally being drafted in the first round (13th pick overall) of the 1998 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Auburn. A two-time Pro Bowler (2003-04) and one-time All-Pro (2004), Spikes has played in 156 games with 152 starts and has amassed 1,299 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, 15 interceptions and 50 passes defensed in his career.

In his first season with the 49ers in 2008, Spikes played in all 16 games with 13 starts, ranking second on the team with 122 tackles to go along with three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and five passes defensed.

Spikes was a a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for one season in 2007 after spending four years with the Buffalo Bills from 2003 to 2006. He started his career in Cincinnati, missing only one game in five seasons (1998-2002) with the Bengals.

Huard (6-3, 218) enters his 13th NFL season after originally being signed as a rookie free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Washington in 1996. A veteran of 64 games with 27 starts, he has posted a 15-12 overall record as a starter during his career with Kansas City (2004-08), New England (2001-03) and Miami (1997-2000). In nine of those starts, Huard recorded a passer rating of 100.0 or higher.

Huard saw action in five games with three starts as a member of the Chiefs in 2008, completing 50-of-81 passes for 477 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. A year prior, he started a career-high 10 games and completed 206-of-332 passes for 2,257 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In 2005, Huard posted a career-high 98.0 passer rating after starting eight games and completing 148-of-244 passes for 1,878 yards with 11 touchdowns and only one interception.

Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Huard's most significant action occurred in 1999 as a member of the Dolphins. He started five games that season, completing 125-of-216 passes for 1,288 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.