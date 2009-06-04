49ers Sign Joe Staley to Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they have signed T Joe Staley to a six-year contract extension through 2017.

"Joe Staley is the type of player we want to continue to add to this football team," said general manager Scot McCloughan. "He's a tough, versatile, no-nonsense type of guy who wants to do whatever it takes to help his team win football games. Joe is a consummate team player and has been completely unselfish in the way he has approached his role on this team. We know what he means to the success of the 49ers and getting this extension done puts us in a very nice position for the future."

Staley (6-5, 315) has been a mainstay on the 49ers offensive line since being selected as the second of San Francisco's two first-round draft picks with the 28th overall selection, in 2007. Since joining the team that year, he has started every contest at either right or left tackle without missing a single offensive snap.

"We've kind of been working back and forth and I really want to stay here," Staley said in a conference call with the local media. "I believe in what we have going here with the coaching staff and the whole franchise and I think it's very important if you are going to build a winning franchise to keep people around here for an extended period of time so you can get used to them. That's how you win games. So I'm excited to get this deal done, and now we can move forward and hopefully get some other guys signed here and move forward."

A product of Central Michigan, Staley made an immediate impact for San Francisco as he became the first 49ers offensive lineman to start every game as rookie since Cas Banaszek started 14 contests in 1968. He went on to line up for every single snap that year, becoming one of three NFL rookies (49ers Joe Staley and Browns Joe Thomas) to accomplish the feat. In 2008, Staley continued to exhibit his tremendous versatility and durability by making the transition from the right side of the offensive line to the left tackle position. He went on to start all 16 games and was the only 49ers player to line for every single snap.