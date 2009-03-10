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49ers Restructure Smith's Contract

Mar 09, 2009 at 05:00 PM
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The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has restructured QB Alex Smith's contract into a two-year deal. Further terms of the contract were not announced.

Said 49ers General Manager Scot McCloughan, "We have reached an agreement with Alex and his agent to keep him as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Alex expressed a deep interest to remain with the team and that feeling was mutual."

Smith (6-4, 217) enters his fifth NFL season after originally being drafted in the first round (1st pick overall) of the 2005 Draft by the 49ers out of Utah. He was placed on Injured Reserve for the entire 2008 season due to a shoulder injury after being limited to seven games the previous season. Smith posted career-highs in 2006 as he started all 16 games and completed 257-of-442 passes for 2,890 yards with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

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