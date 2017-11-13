49ers Release McDaniel, Place OL Flynn on Injured Reserve

View every player currently on the San Francisco 49ers 2017 53-man roster.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have released DL Tony McDaniel and placed OL JP Flynn on the practice squad Injured Reserve List.
McDaniel (6-7, 305) originally signed with the 49ers on October 17, 2017. He appeared in each of the team's last four games where he registered five tackles, one pass defensed and the first forced fumble of his career.
A 32-year-old native of Columbia, SC, McDaniel attended the University of Tennessee where he appeared in 37 games and registered 33 tackles and one sack.
Flynn (6-5, 320) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017. He was waived by San Francisco on September 2, 2017 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.