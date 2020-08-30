49ers Re-Sign DL Alex Barett; Place WR J.J. Nelson on Injured Reserve

Aug 30, 2020 at 02:05 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday they have re-signed DL Alex Barrett to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR J.J. Nelson on the Injured Reserve List.

Barrett (6-2, 250) was originally signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 27, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season. He re-signed with San Francisco on February 10, 2020, was waived on July 30, re-signed by the team on August 2 and later waived on August 13.

A 26-year-old native of Mesa, AZ, Barrett attended San Diego State University where he appeared in 50 games (38 starts) and registered 169 tackles, 19.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Nelson (5-10, 160) signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 15, 2020.

