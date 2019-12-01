8 Takeaways as 49ers Fall to Ravens, 20-17

2. It's worth noting Baltimore had only punted twice over their last three games, and backup Robert Griffin III was in at quarterback during each of those drives (Cincinnati Bengals - 1, Houston Texans - 0, Los Angeles Rams - 1). San Francisco's defense forced a Baltimore punt on their first drive, that included a big pass breakup by Fred Warner. Warner also had another crucial PBU in the fourth quarter on 4th-and-4. The linebacker stretched out his arms to deny the pass intended for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. San Francisco's defense forced two punts and the aforementioned fourth down stop.

3. The 49ers were off to a perfect start in the first quarter until an untimely forced fumble by safety Chuck Clark on Garoppolo gave Baltimore excellent field position. Two plays later, Lamar Jackson found Andrews in the end zone for the touchdown. Baltimore managed to score on two consecutive drives. The second, Jackson found the end zone on a go-ahead touchdown to take the lead.

4. The 49ers immediately responded with a 5-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a Raheem Mostert touchdown. Garoppolo connected with Samuel, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Emmanuel Sanders as the 49ers muscled into Ravens territory. On 1st-and-10, Mostert took the handoff and dodged several defenders en route to the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season.