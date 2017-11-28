49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo By the Numbers

Ahead of 2017 NFL trade deadline, the San Francisco 49ers acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick.
Get to know the 49ers new quarterback by the numbers.
0 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2014.
2career starts as a member of the New England Patriots.
5career touchdown passes.
17games played throughout his four-year career with the Patriots.
45 games played as Eastern Illinois' starting quarterback.
53 touchdowns passes his senior year at Eastern Illinois.
62nd overall pick by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
67% completion percentage in the NFL.
* 106.2*quarterback rating through 17 games in the NFL.
118 touchdown passes in college.
*147.9 *quarterback rating in his regular season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on"Monday Night Football" completing 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and his first-career touchdown.
690passing yards with the Patriots.
1,047 career completions at Eastern Illinois, breaking Tony Romo's school record.
1,304miles traveled from Foxborough, Mass. to Santa Clara, Calif.
5,050passing yards his senior year in college. * *
13,156 career passing yards at Eastern Illinois.