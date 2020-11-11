49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have promoted RB Austin Walter to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed S Jaquiski Tartt on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed QB Josh Johnson to the team's practice squad.

Walter (5-8, 202) originally entered the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2019. He spent training camp with the team and was later waived on August 31, 2019. He then signed to the New York Giants practice squad on September 18, 2019. Walter was promoted to the Giants active roster on October 10, 2019, appeared in one game and was later waived on October 14, 2019.

In 2020, Walter spent time in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades where he appeared in five games and registered four carries for 19 yards and two receptions for 31 yards. He was signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 23, 2020. Walter was activated for San Francisco's Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers and he returned three kickoffs for 64 yards (21.3 average). He reverted back to the practice squad on November 6.

A 24-year-old native of Crosby, TX, Walter attended Rice University where he appeared in 49 games (four starts) during his four-year career with the Owls and registered 345 carries for 1,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 79 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 71 kickoff returns for 1,548 yards (21.8 average).

Walter will wear number 48.

Johnson (6-3, 205) was originally drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout his career with the Buccaneers (2009-11), Cleveland Browns (2012), Cincinnati Bengals (2013), San Francisco (2014), New York Jets (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Buffalo Bills (2016), New York Giants (2017), Houston Texans (2017), Washington Football Team (2018) and Detroit Lions (2019), he has appeared in 33 games (eight starts) and completed 148 of 268 pass attempts for 1,632 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also recorded 67 rushes for 394 yards (5.88 average) and one touchdown on the ground.

In 2020, Johnson spent time in the XFL with Los Angeles Wildcats, where he appeared in four games and completed 81 of 135 attempts for 1,076 yards, 11 touchdowns and quarterback rating 106.3.

A 34-year-old native of Oakland, CA, Johnson attended the University of San Diego. He owns numerous USD career passing records, including touchdown passes (113), completions (724), attempts (1,065), passing yards (9,699) and efficiency rating (176.7). Additionally, Johnson rushed for 1,864 and 19 touchdowns, finishing his career with 11,563 yards of total offense.