49ers Promote NT Mike Purcell to Active Roster

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted nose tackle Mike Purcell to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The roster now stands at 53.

Purcell (6-3, 303) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 7, 2013. He was signed to the team's practice squad on September 2, where he spent the entire season. Purcell was signed to a Reserve/Future contract with San Francisco on January 22, 2014, before being signed to the team's practice squad on August 31.

A 23-year-old native of Highlands Ranch, CO, Purcell attended the University of Wyoming, where he played in 42 games (36 starts) and registered 197 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and three blocked kicks.

Purcell will wear No. 64.

