49ers 'Pretty Optimistic' in Jimmy G's Return Ahead of Colts

Kyle Shanahan feels optimistic in Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s availability for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite an attempt to make a push to return before the Bye, head coach Kyle Shanahan sidelined the quarterback in Week 5 after missing all three of the team's practices while nursing a calf injury, giving rookie Trey Lance his first look at starting reps. Garoppolo made his return to the field in a "bonus practice" on Monday, with signs pointing to the veteran getting the start under center.

"It will be good to go out there and be full-go today," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I know he's limited because we've got to make sure he can do everything. We'll have a much better idea today, but I'm pretty optimistic about it."

As for Lance, the quarterback will miss his second-straight session while working his way through an knee injury. In his first start against the Arizona Cardinals, Lance suffered a knee sprain that is expected to sideline the rookie for 1-2 weeks. Although the 49ers are holding out hope he can return to practice later in the week, it's likely Nate Sudfeld will back up Garoppolo with Lance likely to be out.

"It's the same diagnosis and we were hoping (Lance) could go this week. Doesn't look like it," Shanahan added. "He might have a chance at the end of the week but I'd be surprised if he's not ready to go next week."

Additionally, Trent Williams did not practice on Wednesday. The left tackle has been playing through an elbow injury suffered in Week 4 and was added on the injury report with an ankle issue. His availability will be worth noting as the week progresses.

Javon Kinlaw also did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to work through a nagging injury. Since the start of the season, the 49ers have tried to manage Kinlaw with the hopes that the defensive lineman's injury will improve.

"It's a big concern this year. It's nothing against him, but his development right now is on hold," Shanahan said of Kinalw's progress. "We've got to get his knee better so he can develop and turn into the player we know he is."

Here's a full look at Wednesday's practice report for the 49ers:

Not Practicing

QB Trey Lance (knee)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

LT Trent Williams (elbow, ankle)

Limited

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)