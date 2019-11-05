49ers See Rise in Week 10 Power Rankings 📈

"Can't argue with undefeated. The 49ers are the NFL's only 8-0 team, have the league's top-ranked defense (just 241 yards allowed per game), and one of the most dynamic and diverse offenses in the NFL. And somehow, the 49ers keep surviving injuries to key starters, a trend that will be tested as undrafted rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw moves into the starting lineup to replace Kwon Alexander."

"They finally got here. The question now becomes whether they will stay for long."

"The 49ers got a scare as their defense showed some cracks against Kyler Murray and a quick-hitting spread offense. But Jimmy Garoppolo came through when they gave up points and couldn't run the ball well. They're a complete team, and that's why they remain the NFL's only undefeated team."

"The Niners deserve credit for gutting out a win on a short week and they are still the highest-ranked team in the NFC for me. But the running game struggled against Arizona, and the defense had real problems when the Cardinals went uptempo. Both are cause for concern heading into next week's Monday night showdown with the division rival Seahawks. Playing on the road against an opponent they hadn't beaten since 2014, the Niners took care of business on a short week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had easily his best game of the season, throwing for 317 yards and four scores. Emmanuel Sanders had a huge performance as well, catching seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in his second contest with San Francisco.

"Still, the Niners won...and that leaves them as the league's lone undefeated team and the new No. 1 in these power rankings. "All hail to the new kings of the mountain. The reason behind the upward movement is simple: An undefeated record with quality play from both sides of the ball deserves such recognition. The 49ers are going to get better in the coming weeks too. Starting offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are expected back for San Francisco's next contest against Seattle."

The 49ers defense has been one of the best in the league this season but has struggled at times against the run, especially recently. Since Week 4, the Niners are allowing 5.54 yards per carry, which is 31st in the NFL in that time. It hasn't mattered much because San Francisco has jumped out to such big leads that teams have abandoned the run. But the 49ers are now without linebacker Kwon Alexander for the rest of the season, and the competition level is about to increase. That means the run defense is going to be tested more consistently."

"NFL's No. 1 defense suffered lapse in desert, but Jimmy G is heating up and the offense is about to be reinforced by anticipated returns of FB Kyle Juszczyk and starting OTs Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey."