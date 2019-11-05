49ers See Rise in Week 10 Power Rankings 📈

The San Francisco 49ers are off to their best start since 1990. The team currently sits at 8-0 following a 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
As the team surpassed the midway mark of the season, here's where members of the media have placed the NFL's lone undefeated team heading into Week 10:
Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 1 (Last Week: 2)
"Jimmy Garoppolo played like a star. We already knew the 49ers could be a dominant team with Jimmy G in Game Manager mode. But what happens if San Francisco's 28-year-old quarterback makes the leap? If he becomes the franchise passer many expected after his flash of success that ended the 2017 season and preceded the knee injury that cut his 2018 season short? Against the Cardinals, Garoppolo finished 28 of 37 for 317 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 136.9, another career high-water mark in a game he started. And best of all for coach Kyle Shanahan? This didn't feel like a guy playing over his head. Garoppolo has always had immense promise ... this was a reminder. We'll find out soon enough if he can raise his game in the same manner when matched up against better competition, but for now, life keeps getting better for the undefeated 49ers."
The MMQB Staff, Sports Illustrated: 1 (Last Week: 2)
"The 49ers stole this game from the youthful Cardinals, but Jimmy Garoppolo was excellent (28-of-37, 317 yards, 4 TDs) and Emmanuel Sanders (seven receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD) seems happy to be back at sea level as the 49ers are the last undefeated team left standing."
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 1 (Last Week: 2)
"There is no denying it anymore. The San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFL...Kyle Shanahan's group has been impressive. The defense has carried the team, but the run game on offense is as good as any in the league. The one unknown was whether they could throw it well enough. Jimmy Garoppolo answered that question last week with a four-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers will lose somewhere along the way, but the scary thing is they've done this without being close to full force. Injuries have hit the offensive line in a big way, yet they've played through it with success. If they can get Jimmy Garoppolo to play like he did against the Cardinals, they can be a real Super Bowl contender. He was outstanding."
View postgame photos of 49ers players, coaches and staff following the team's Week 9 victory at State Farm Stadium.
Lindsay Jones, The Athletic: 1 (Last Week: 2)
"Can't argue with undefeated. The 49ers are the NFL's only 8-0 team, have the league's top-ranked defense (just 241 yards allowed per game), and one of the most dynamic and diverse offenses in the NFL. And somehow, the 49ers keep surviving injuries to key starters, a trend that will be tested as undrafted rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw moves into the starting lineup to replace Kwon Alexander."
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 1 (Last Week 2)
"They finally got here. The question now becomes whether they will stay for long."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 1 (Last Week: 2)
"The 49ers got a scare as their defense showed some cracks against Kyler Murray and a quick-hitting spread offense. But Jimmy Garoppolo came through when they gave up points and couldn't run the ball well. They're a complete team, and that's why they remain the NFL's only undefeated team."
NFL Staff, Bleacher Report: 1 (Last Week: 3)
"The Niners deserve credit for gutting out a win on a short week and they are still the highest-ranked team in the NFC for me. But the running game struggled against Arizona, and the defense had real problems when the Cardinals went uptempo. Both are cause for concern heading into next week's Monday night showdown with the division rival Seahawks. Playing on the road against an opponent they hadn't beaten since 2014, the Niners took care of business on a short week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had easily his best game of the season, throwing for 317 yards and four scores. Emmanuel Sanders had a huge performance as well, catching seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in his second contest with San Francisco.
"Still, the Niners won...and that leaves them as the league's lone undefeated team and the new No. 1 in these power rankings. "All hail to the new kings of the mountain. The reason behind the upward movement is simple: An undefeated record with quality play from both sides of the ball deserves such recognition. The 49ers are going to get better in the coming weeks too. Starting offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are expected back for San Francisco's next contest against Seattle."
NFL Nation Staff, ESPN.com: 1 (Last Week: 2)
The 49ers defense has been one of the best in the league this season but has struggled at times against the run, especially recently. Since Week 4, the Niners are allowing 5.54 yards per carry, which is 31st in the NFL in that time. It hasn't mattered much because San Francisco has jumped out to such big leads that teams have abandoned the run. But the 49ers are now without linebacker Kwon Alexander for the rest of the season, and the competition level is about to increase. That means the run defense is going to be tested more consistently."
Nate Davis, USA Today Sports: 2 (Last Week: 3)
"NFL's No. 1 defense suffered lapse in desert, but Jimmy G is heating up and the offense is about to be reinforced by anticipated returns of FB Kyle Juszczyk and starting OTs Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey."
Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 2 (Last Week: 3)
"If Jimmy Garoppolo can play like he did last Thursday, the 49ers ceiling moves higher. However, in the playoffs there won't be a defense nearly as bad as Arizona."