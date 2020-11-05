49ers Place Three on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have placed WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams on the Reserve/Covid-19 List. San Francisco has also downgraded the game status of Aiyuk and Williams to out against the Green Bay Packers. Samuel was previously ruled out for tomorrow's game with a hamstring injury.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.