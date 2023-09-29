49ers on the Mend and Wrapping Up Game Prep for the Cardinals | 1st & 10

Sep 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:44 - What to look out for during the team's final practice before gameday
  • 2:22 - 49ers latest injury report
  • 3:36 - Expectations for WRs ﻿Ronnie Bell﻿ and ﻿Ray-Ray McCloud III﻿ in Week 4
  • 5:08 - Checking in on OL ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿'s performance at right tackle
  • 7:11 - Discussing ﻿Brock Purdy﻿'s development at quarterback
  • 8:57 - Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' scouting report on the Arizona Cardinals offense

