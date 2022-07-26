Off the Field: 49ers 'Madden 23' Ratings Revealed 🎮

Jul 26, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The time has come for Madden NFL 2023 to unveil their ratings of every NFL player ahead of the video game's release on Aug. 19.

Players and fans were hyped to take their reactions of the 2023 rankings to social media.

Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2023, becoming the eighth offensive lineman to earn a 99 overall rating and the first since Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Walter Jones punched his ticket to the 99 Club back in 2007.

Williams' invitation to the 99 Club is over a decade in the making with his first 80 overall rating coming in Madden 11 which was released in August of 2010.

Madden players looking to play with an elite linebacker should look toward Fred Warner, as he is the No. 1 graded linebacker in the video game with a 94 overall rating.

With 158 total tackles, 66 assists, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks last season (including playoffs), Warner has contributed a massive part to the team's top-seven defense by DVOA ranking.

Also in the top ten of their position group, Nick Bosa came in at No. 9 (87 OVR) out of the league's edge rushers in Madden ratings.

Arguably having played better in 2021 than his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019, Bosa notched 21 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a pass defended. By the end of the 2021 season, Bosa was named to his second-career Pro Bowl.

Here is a full list of the 49ers Madden 23 overall ratings:

Table inside Article
PlayerMadden 23 OVR Rating
Trent Williams99
George Kittle97
Fred Warner94
Nick Bosa94
Deebo Samuel89
Jimmie Ward87
Kyle Juszczyk87
Arik Armstead86
Brandon Aiyuk81
Jason Verrett81
Charvarius Ward80
Elijah Mitchell80
Robbie Gould80
Mike McGlinchey79
Dee Ford78
Dre Greenlaw78
Jimmy Garoppolo77
Mitch Wishnowsky77
Emmanuel Moseley76
Samson Ebukam76
Darqueze Dennard75
Javon Kinlaw75
Trey Sermon74
Ambry Thomas73
Azeez Al-Shaair73
Kemoko Turay73
Maurice Hurst73
Kerry Hyder Jr.72
Ray-Ray McCloud III72
Trey Lance72
Charles Omenihu71
George Odum71
Jordan Willis71
Malik Turner71
Marcus Johnson71
Tyrion Davis-Price71
Danny Gray70
Dontae Johnson70
Jauan Jennings70
Jeff Wilson Jr.70
Keesean Johnson70
Tyler Kroft70
Drake Jackson69
Talanoa Hufanga69
Tarvarius Moore69
Ka'dar Hollman68
Aaron Banks67
Deommodore Lenoir67
Hassan Ridgeway67
Kevin Givens67
Austin Mack66
Charlie Woerner66
Daniel Brunskill66
Jamycal Hasty66
Jordan Matthews66
Oren Burks66
Justin Skule65
Samuel Womack III65
Spencer Burford65
Tariq Castro-Fields65
Kalia Davis64
Ross Dwelley64
Troy Fumagalli63
Alex Barrett62
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles62
Jaylon Moore62
Nick Zakelj62
Colton McKivitz61
Brock Purdy59
Keaton Sutherland58
Curtis Robinson57
Jake Brendel56
Nate Sudfeld55
Taybor Pepper27

