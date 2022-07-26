Off the Field: 49ers 'Madden 23' Ratings Revealed 🎮

The time has come for Madden NFL 2023 to unveil their ratings of every NFL player ahead of the video game's release on Aug. 19.
Players and fans were hyped to take their reactions of the 2023 rankings to social media.
Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2023, becoming the eighth offensive lineman to earn a 99 overall rating and the first since Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Walter Jones punched his ticket to the 99 Club back in 2007.
Williams' invitation to the 99 Club is over a decade in the making with his first 80 overall rating coming in Madden 11 which was released in August of 2010.
Madden players looking to play with an elite linebacker should look toward Fred Warner, as he is the No. 1 graded linebacker in the video game with a 94 overall rating.
With 158 total tackles, 66 assists, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks last season (including playoffs), Warner has contributed a massive part to the team's top-seven defense by DVOA ranking.
Also in the top ten of their position group, Nick Bosa came in at No. 9 (87 OVR) out of the league's edge rushers in Madden ratings.
Arguably having played better in 2021 than his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019, Bosa notched 21 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a pass defended. By the end of the 2021 season, Bosa was named to his second-career Pro Bowl.
Here is a full list of the 49ers Madden 23 overall ratings:
|Player
|Madden 23 OVR Rating
|Trent Williams
|99
|George Kittle
|97
|Fred Warner
|94
|Nick Bosa
|94
|Deebo Samuel
|89
|Jimmie Ward
|87
|Kyle Juszczyk
|87
|Arik Armstead
|86
|Brandon Aiyuk
|81
|Jason Verrett
|81
|Charvarius Ward
|80
|Elijah Mitchell
|80
|Robbie Gould
|80
|Mike McGlinchey
|79
|Dee Ford
|78
|Dre Greenlaw
|78
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|77
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|77
|Emmanuel Moseley
|76
|Samson Ebukam
|76
|Darqueze Dennard
|75
|Javon Kinlaw
|75
|Trey Sermon
|74
|Ambry Thomas
|73
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|73
|Kemoko Turay
|73
|Maurice Hurst
|73
|Kerry Hyder Jr.
|72
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|72
|Trey Lance
|72
|Charles Omenihu
|71
|George Odum
|71
|Jordan Willis
|71
|Malik Turner
|71
|Marcus Johnson
|71
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|71
|Danny Gray
|70
|Dontae Johnson
|70
|Jauan Jennings
|70
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|70
|Keesean Johnson
|70
|Tyler Kroft
|70
|Drake Jackson
|69
|Talanoa Hufanga
|69
|Tarvarius Moore
|69
|Ka'dar Hollman
|68
|Aaron Banks
|67
|Deommodore Lenoir
|67
|Hassan Ridgeway
|67
|Kevin Givens
|67
|Austin Mack
|66
|Charlie Woerner
|66
|Daniel Brunskill
|66
|Jamycal Hasty
|66
|Jordan Matthews
|66
|Oren Burks
|66
|Justin Skule
|65
|Samuel Womack III
|65
|Spencer Burford
|65
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|65
|Kalia Davis
|64
|Ross Dwelley
|64
|Troy Fumagalli
|63
|Alex Barrett
|62
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|62
|Jaylon Moore
|62
|Nick Zakelj
|62
|Colton McKivitz
|61
|Brock Purdy
|59
|Keaton Sutherland
|58
|Curtis Robinson
|57
|Jake Brendel
|56
|Nate Sudfeld
|55
|Taybor Pepper
|27