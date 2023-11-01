49ers Midseason Review and Awarding MVPs of Weeks 1-8 | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:45 - Recapping the first half of the 2023 season
- 2:50 - RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle named 1st & 10's midseason MVPs of the 49ers offense
- 8:00 - LB Fred Warner and DL Nick Bosa named 1st & 10's midseason MVPs of the 49ers defense
- 10:44 - S George Odum and P Mitch Wishnowsky named 1st & 10's midseason MVPs of the 49ers special teams unit