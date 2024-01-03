49ers Kick Off 2024 with the No. 1 Seed, Approach for Week 18 vs. Rams | 1st & 10

Jan 03, 2024 at 03:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:40 - 49ers celebrate clinching NFC's No. 1 seed
  • 3:23 - Offense bounces back vs. Washington Commanders
  • 5:57 - RB Elijah Mitchell takes over SF's run game, injury updates on RB Christian McCaffrey
  • 7:59 - Checking in on Week 18 NFL power rankings
  • 9:20 - Discussing head coach Kyle Shanahan's approach to Week 18 vs. the Los Angeles Rams
  • 11:48 - How to vote for DL Arik Armstead in the #WPMOYChallenge

Related Links

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 27-10 Win Over Commanders 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.

Related Content

news

Previewing the 49ers-Commanders Week 17 Matchup and Roster Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 game vs. the Washington Commanders, Patrick Wills' HOF finalist selection and roster updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Conference Standings and Week 17 Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers postseason positioning, the latest NFL power rankings and team injury updates following their Christmas night loss on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the Ravens Tape and Injury Updates with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, in this matchup breakdown with Larry Krueger on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the Ravens-49ers Christmas Matchup with Melissa Kim | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Christmas Day matchup versus the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens with Audacy contributor Melissa Kim on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers NFC West Clinching-Win Over the Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers 45-29 win over the Cardinals and the team's back-to-back NFC West titles Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Week 15 vs. the Cardinals with Craig Grialou  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers first meeting with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray since 2021 and what's at stake in the 49ers Week 15 matchup versus Arizona on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

NFC Standings and Previewing the Arizona Cardinals with Carlos Ramirez | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers current No. 1 NFC seeding and the biggest matchups to watch in the 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 game with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Highlights and Award Nominations from the 49ers 28-16 Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks, injury updates and FedEx weekly award nominees on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Gould Retirement and 49ers-Seahawks Breakdown with David Lomardi | 1st & 10

Learn more about K Robbie Gould's retirement and the biggest matchups to watch in the Seahawks-49ers Week 14 game with the Athletic's David Lombardi on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Injury Updates and Seahawks Preview with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers Week 13 matchup and preview the Seahawks-49ers game with Seahawks senior digital media reporter John Boyle on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

HOF Semifinalists Breakdown and 49ers-Eagles Updates with Matt Maiocco | 1st & 10

Learn more about the three 49ers modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and preview the 49ers-Eagles matchup with Matt Maiocco on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
