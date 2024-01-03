49ers Kick Off 2024 with the No. 1 Seed, Approach for Week 18 vs. Rams | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:40 - 49ers celebrate clinching NFC's No. 1 seed
- 3:23 - Offense bounces back vs. Washington Commanders
- 5:57 - RB Elijah Mitchell takes over SF's run game, injury updates on RB Christian McCaffrey
- 7:59 - Checking in on Week 18 NFL power rankings
- 9:20 - Discussing head coach Kyle Shanahan's approach to Week 18 vs. the Los Angeles Rams
- 11:48 - How to vote for DL Arik Armstead in the #WPMOYChallenge
