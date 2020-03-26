49ers Morning Report: Roster Moves, Free Agents Still Available, Kyle Juszczyk's Snowy Workout

Mar 26, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Thursday, March 26.

Top Free Agents Still Available and 49ers Roster Breakdown

The 49ers roster is becoming a little clearer as we head further into the offseason. Click here to get a position-by-position breakdown of San Francisco's current players, potential needs and the top free agents available.

The Best of Ronald Blair III's First Four Seasons in San Francisco

View some of Blair III's best moments since being selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

DL Ronald Blair III
1 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
2 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
3 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
4 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
5 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
6 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III and Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek
7 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III and Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek

DL Ronald Blair III
8 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
9 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
10 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
11 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
12 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
13 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
14 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
15 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
16 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
17 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
18 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
19 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
20 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
21 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
22 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
23 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
24 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
25 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Ronald Blair III
26 / 26

DL Ronald Blair III

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Sign Defensive Lineman Kerry Hyder Jr.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday they have signed Kerry Hyder to a one-year deal. Hyder originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2014. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Hyder signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Detroit Lions. From 2015-18, he spent time between the Lions practice squad and active roster, appearing in 23 games (two starts) and registering 42 tackles, 9.0 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery. In 2019, the defensive lineman signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent. He appeared in all 16 games and finished with 17 tackles, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.

The Best of Jimmie Ward's First Six Seasons in San Francisco

View some of Jimmie Ward's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 30th overall in 2014.

DB Jimmie Ward
1 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
2 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
3 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
4 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
5 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
7 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
8 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
9 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
10 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and S Jaquiski Tartt
11 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and S Jaquiski Tartt

DB Jimmie Ward
12 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
13 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
14 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
15 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
16 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
17 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
18 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and CB Richard Sherman
19 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and CB Richard Sherman

DB Jimmie Ward and DT Jullian Taylor
20 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and DT Jullian Taylor

DB Jimmie Ward
21 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
22 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
23 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
24 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and S Marcell Harris
25 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and S Marcell Harris

DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
27 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Themed Zoom Backgrounds

Want to give your next video call a 49ers flair? Download these new Zoom backgrounds to enable on your next call. With lots of options, you can pick a favorite or switch it up.

Kyle Juszczyk Works Out in the Snow

San Francisco's "Offensive Weapon" battled the elements for a "Rocky IV" inspired workout. The fullback can be seen doing various exercises in the snow, like pulling a sled and performing catching drills.

View this post on Instagram

Watched a lot of Rocky IV growing up

A post shared by Kyle Juszczyk (@juicecheck44) on

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Seahawks are Saying Ahead of the Week 15 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and other members of each team had to say ahead of the primetime contest.

news

Christian McCaffrey Named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 14.

news

49ers Viajan Hacia Seattle para Enfrentar a los Seahawks en la Semana 15

San Francisco se dirigen a Seattle esta semana para enfrentarse a los Seahawks en horario estelar el jueves por la noche.

news

Richard Sherman Reviews Major Storylines Ahead of 49ers vs. Seahawks

Former 49ers and Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman previewed the pivotal NFC West matchup between the All-Pro's former teams.

Advertising