49ers Morning Report: Roster Moves, Free Agents Still Available, Kyle Juszczyk's Snowy Workout

Top Free Agents Still Available and 49ers Roster Breakdown
The 49ers roster is becoming a little clearer as we head further into the offseason. Click here to get a position-by-position breakdown of San Francisco's current players, potential needs and the top free agents available.
49ers Sign Defensive Lineman Kerry Hyder Jr.
San Francisco announced on Wednesday they have signed Kerry Hyder to a one-year deal. Hyder originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2014. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Hyder signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Detroit Lions. From 2015-18, he spent time between the Lions practice squad and active roster, appearing in 23 games (two starts) and registering 42 tackles, 9.0 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery. In 2019, the defensive lineman signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent. He appeared in all 16 games and finished with 17 tackles, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.
Kyle Juszczyk Works Out in the Snow
San Francisco's "Offensive Weapon" battled the elements for a "Rocky IV" inspired workout. The fullback can be seen doing various exercises in the snow, like pulling a sled and performing catching drills.