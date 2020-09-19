NBCSBA Spotlight: Five Players to Watch as 49ers Face Jets in Week 2 of 2020 NFL Season

Yes, things could get worse.

All the 49ers have to do is look across the field on Sunday. The New York Jets already did not have a lot of talent or depth. Now, their top running back, Le'Veon Bell, and their best receiver, Jamison Crowder, are out with hamstring injuries.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are coming off a difficult opening-week loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Cornerback Richard Sherman is out with a calf strain, and tight end George Kittle did not practice this week due to a left knee sprain.

The 49ers open back-to-back games in East Rutherford, New Jersey, against the Jets in Week 2. Then, they face the New York Giants in Week 3.

These are two games the 49ers must win. And they may need four of these five players to step to the forefront on Sunday to get this trip off to a good start:

The 49ers saw some immediate return with the No. 14 overall draft pick in Week 1.

Kinlaw did not start, but he played nearly half of the 49ers defensive snaps. His stat sheet was modest, but the power in which he played was not.

Kinlaw did a lot of good things against the Arizona linemen in front of him. He held the point of attack in the run game and executed some strong, swift pass-rush moves, too.